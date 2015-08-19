FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments appoints Mehairi CEO
August 19, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments appoints Mehairi CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state fund Aabar Investments on Wednesday said it appointed Mohamed al-Mehairi as its chief executive with effect from Aug. 24.

Mehairi, currently director of investments at International Petroleum Investment Co, Aabar’s majority shareholder, will remain a board member of construction firm Arabtec, Nova Chemicals, Borealis and Cosmo, Aabar said in a statement.

He replaces Mohamed Badawy al-Husseiny, who was appointed chief executive in March 2010. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

