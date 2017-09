HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc slumped 8 percent on Thursday morning after a report that Apple Inc had limited availability of the Apple Watch, after a key component supplied by the China-based company was found to be defective.

The report in the Wall Street Journal said some taptic engines supplied by AACC Technologies Holdings started to break down over time. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)