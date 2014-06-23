AA Group raises 1.4 bln stg in stock market listing

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - UK motoring firm AA Group said on Monday it had completed an initial public offering (IPO) to raise gross proceeds of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).

The offering, priced at 250 pence per share, was oversubscribed and its owners, private equity firms Permira , Charterhouse and CVC, have agreed to sell their entire 100 percent stake in the company, AA said in a statement.

Best known for its roadside recovery services, AA received commitments of over 930 million pounds from institutional “cornerstone” investors including Aviva, BlackRock Inc. and Legal & General, it said.

AA shares will start conditional trading on Monday.