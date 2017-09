Aug 29 (Reuters) - Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S : * Says Q2 net sales DKK 30.5 million versus DKK 18.9 million * Says Q2 pre-tax profit DKK 3.7 million versus DKK 8.9 million * Says profit forecast for 2014 adjusted to a profit of around DKK 40-50

million before tax * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage