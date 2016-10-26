FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Aamal Q3 net profit down 3.6 pct
October 26, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

Qatar's Aamal Q3 net profit down 3.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Qatar's Aamal, a diversified investment firm, reported a 3.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to a Reuters calculations.

* Net profit of 101.2 million riyals ($27.8 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30 versus 105 million riyals a year earlier.

* Reuters calculated the result based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* Aamal's nine-month net profit of 356.8 million riyals was up from 325.9 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
