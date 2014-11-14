FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-aap Implantate reports Q3 revenues 7.8 mln euros vs 6.3 mln euros year ago
#Healthcare
November 14, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-aap Implantate reports Q3 revenues 7.8 mln euros vs 6.3 mln euros year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - aap Implantate AG :

* Says realized in the third quarter 2014 revenues of 7.8 million euros(previous year: 6.3 million euros continuing operations)

* Says Q3 EBITDA was 0.8 million euros (previous year, continuing operations: 0.6 million euros) and EBIT 0.2 million euros(previous year, continuing operations: 0.1 million euros)

* Says for financial year 2014 sales revenue foresees a target corridor of between 30 million euros and 34 million euros and for EBITDA of between 2.0 million euros and 4.5 million euros

* Says in first nine months of financial year 2014, group sales (continuing operations) totalled 22.1 million euros(previous year: 19.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
