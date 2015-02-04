FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-aap implantate sees FY 2015 trauma sales growth by 20 pct - 25 pct
#Healthcare
February 4, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-aap implantate sees FY 2015 trauma sales growth by 20 pct - 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - aap Implantate AG :

* Announces outlook for 2015: further strong trauma sales growth anticipated with LOQTEQ

* For full year 2015 management board anticipates trauma sales growth by 20 percent to 25 percent to between 14.8 million euros ($16.99 million) and 15.4 million euros

* For company as a whole management board expects FY sales to total between 33 million euros and 35 million euros

* Forecasts EBITDA in financial year 2015 of between 2.5 million euros and 3.5 million euros

* For Q1 2015 anticipates sales in a range of between 6.5 million euros and 7.0 million euros and EBITDA of between -0.5 million euros and 0.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8713 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
