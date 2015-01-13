FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-aap Implantate posts preliminary FY sales of 31.7 mln euros, down 21 pct
January 13, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-aap Implantate posts preliminary FY sales of 31.7 mln euros, down 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - aap Implantate AG :

* Reported on Monday preliminary Q4 sales of 8.6 million euros ($10 million), 10 pct down compared to previous year

* Said preliminary annual sales were 31.7 million euros, 21 pct down compared to previous year

* Said in annual sales figures 30.7 million euros was attributable to the continued operations

* Sales in the trauma business increased in Q4 2014 compared to the corresponding period in the last year by 25 pct to 3.9 million euros

* In full year 2014 reported sales of 12.3 million euros in trauma business, corresponding to a growth rate of 27 pct

$1 = 0.8447 euros Gdynia Newsroom

