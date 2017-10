BRIEF-Thai auto firm Aapico sees 2012 rev up 10-20 pct

BANGKOK, March 16 (Reuters) - Aapico Hitech Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue to rise 10-20 percent from a year earlier and net profit to be higher due to a recovery in the auto sector, its president, Yeap Swee Chuan, told reporters

* Its flood-hit plant will run at 100 percent within March

* The auto parts maker reported a net loss of 389.75 million baht ($13 million) in 2011 versus a profit of 356.57 million baht a year earlier ($1 = 30.7850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)