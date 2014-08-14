BRIEF-Aap Implantate reports H1 sales from continued operations of EUR 14.2 mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Aap Implantate AG : * Says Q2 sales of EUR 8.1 million (previous year: continued business

operations EUR 6.6 million) * Says anticipates third quarter 2014 sales of between EUR 7.0 million and EUR

8.0 million * Sees Q3 EBITDA of between EUR 0 million and EUR 0.4 million * Says current sales and EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2014 remains in

tact * Sees for FY total sales of EUR 35 million and an EBITDA between EUR 5 million

and EUR 6 million * Says h1 ebit from continued operations eur

0.5 mln vs eur 1.6 mln year ago * Says h1 sales from continued operations of eur 14.2 mln vs eur 12.6 mln year ago * Says h1 ebitda from continued operations at eur 1.6

mln vs eur 12.6 mln year ago * Says h1 ebitda from continued operations at eur 1.6

million (previous year: eur 2.6 million)