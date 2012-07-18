BP Says will start TNK-BP talks with AAR

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - BP said on Wednesday it would start negotiations with the Alfa Access-Renova (AAR) consortium of Soviet-born tycoons to buy all or part of its 50 percent share in TNK-BP after they notified the British oil major of their intentions earlier on Wednesday.

BP said it would start a 90-day “good faith” period of negotiation with AAR on Thursday as required by the TNK-BP shareholder agreement.

It also said it could engage in talks with other interested parties, and it added that there was no guarantee that any transaction would take place.