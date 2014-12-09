Shares in U.S. aviation firm AAR rise 7.5 pct on Telair sale report

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares in U.S. aviation support firm AAR, rose as much as 7.5 percent after Reuters reported that the company had put its German cargo handling subsidiary Telair up for sale, in a deal potentially worth up to 800 million euros ($993.36 million).

European private equity firms Cinven and EQT are among those through to the second round of the process, which is being run by Citi, the sources said.

AAR, Citi and Cinven declined to comment. Telair and EQT were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8053 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)