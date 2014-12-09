FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in U.S. aviation firm AAR rise 7.5 pct on Telair sale report
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 9, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Shares in U.S. aviation firm AAR rise 7.5 pct on Telair sale report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares in U.S. aviation support firm AAR, rose as much as 7.5 percent after Reuters reported that the company had put its German cargo handling subsidiary Telair up for sale, in a deal potentially worth up to 800 million euros ($993.36 million).

European private equity firms Cinven and EQT are among those through to the second round of the process, which is being run by Citi, the sources said.

AAR, Citi and Cinven declined to comment. Telair and EQT were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8053 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.