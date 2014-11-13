FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aareal tests interest for debut CoCo
November 13, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Aareal tests interest for debut CoCo

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Aareal Bank is testing investor interest for a 300m perpetual non-call 5.5-year Additional Tier 1 bond at 8% area, according to a lead manager.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to be priced later today.

Under the terms of the trade, the bonds can temporarily be written down if the German property lender’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

Aareal had a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.3% at the end of June 2014.

Bonds are expected to be rated B+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

