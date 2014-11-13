FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aareal Bank sells 300 mln euros of coco bonds
November 13, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Aareal Bank sells 300 mln euros of coco bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German property lender Aareal has sold 300 million euros in socalled coco-bonds with investors after repaying a final tranche of state aid worth the same amount, ending an era of state support that followed the financial crisis.

The bank attracted demand of more than 1.5 billion euros for its perpetual note with a coupon of 7.625 percent, Aareal said on Thursday.

It had scrapped prior attempts to sell the bond in July and September due to wobbly markets.

German banking regulator Bafin had ordered Aareal to wait with its sale of the coco-bonds - securities that absorb losses in a potential crisis - until the ECB had completed its stress test to ensure solidity of Aareal’s balance sheet. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

