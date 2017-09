LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - Aareal Bank has hired BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to arrange investor meetings ahead of the sale of an inaugural contingent capital bond, according to a lead manager.

The German lender is planning to sell a euro-denominated temporary write-down bond with a 7% trigger. The bond is expected to be rated B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)