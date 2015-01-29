FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aareal Holding places shares in Aareal Bank
January 29, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Aareal Holding places shares in Aareal Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Bankhaus Lampe have launched an accelerated offering of 11.4 million shares in German property lender Aareal Bank AG on behalf of Aareal Holding Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Aareal Holding has also granted an option to increase the offering to a total of 17.3 million shares, representing its entire 28.9 percent stake in Aareal Bank AG, Germany’s biggest lender said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

