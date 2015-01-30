FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aareal Bank share placement seen at 31.50 euros apiece - source
January 30, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Aareal Bank share placement seen at 31.50 euros apiece - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The final price guidance for the placement of Aareal Bank shares by major shareholder Aareal Holding Verwaltungsgesellschaft is seen at 31.50 euros ($36) apiece, a person familiar with the process said on Friday.

The holding asked Deutsche Bank and Bankhaus Lampe to place up to 17.3 million shares, a transaction that would allow it to sell its entire 28.9 percent stake in the property lender.

The two banks had launched an accelerated offering of 11.4 million shares, while Aareal Holding also granted an option to increase the offering to a total of 17.3 million shares. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schutze, Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Ludwig Burger)

