FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aareal Bank raises 2014 operating profit goal
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Aareal Bank raises 2014 operating profit goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German property lender Aareal Bank raised its operating profit forecast for this year, now expecting it to come in at between 420 and 430 million euros ($522-$534 million), given strong demand for commercial property and low interest rates.

The bank had previously forecast full-year consolidated operating profit at the upper end of a range between 380 million euros and 400 million euros.

“In the persistent low interest rate environment, commercial property in particular remains a sought-after investment,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

1 US dollar = 0.8050 euro Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.