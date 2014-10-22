Aareal may raise 2014 forecasts again - CFO in Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German property lender Aareal Bank could raise its 2014 profit forecast a second time if positive trends continue into the final months of the year, its finance chief told German daily Handelsblatt.

“If the trend continues in the fourth quarter, and so far the final quarter has begun well, then we may well raise our forecasts for the full year as well as the fourth quarter again,” the newspaper quoted Hermann Josef Merkens as saying in an excerpt of an interview on Wednesday.

Aareal raised its outlook in August, bolstered by the takeover of smaller rival Corealcredit, saying it expected a 2014 operating profit of between 380 million and 400 million euros ($481-506 million), compared with a previous forecast for 370-390 million.

Merkens said Aareal would decide whether to raise its forecast when it presents its third-quarter financial results in November.