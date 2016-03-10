FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aareal appoints Kunisch-Wolff as chief risk officer
#Financials
March 10, 2016 / 9:58 AM / a year ago

Aareal appoints Kunisch-Wolff as chief risk officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Aareal Bank has appointed Christiane Kunisch-Wolff as chief risk officer with effect from March 15, it said on Thursday.

Kunisch-Wolff was previously a project leader in the credit risk management department of now-defunct German landesbank WestLB, which suffered from a series of trading scandals and losses that led to repeated bailouts by its owners.

Risk management at Aareal currently falls under the responsibility of Chief Executive Hermann Merkens. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
