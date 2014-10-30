FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German bank Aareal repays final tranche of state aid
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

German bank Aareal repays final tranche of state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German property lender Aareal Bank repaid a final tranche of state aid with approval from the German banking regulator, ending an era of state support for the mortgage lender that followed the financial crisis, the bank said.

German bank bailout fund Soffin said in a separate statement on Thursday that it had received the payment worth 300 million euros ($377 million).

“With the full repayment of the silent participation, Soffin’s support to Aareal Bank has therefore come to an end,” Soffin said.

The statements confirm a Reuters report from Monday.

1 US dollar = 0.7950 euro Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.