German Aareal Bank on track to restart paying dividends
October 8, 2013 / 11:13 AM / 4 years ago

German Aareal Bank on track to restart paying dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German mortgage bank Aareal is confident of paying a dividend for this year, the first time since the financial crisis, with operating profit possibly set to exceed the 176 million euros ($239 million) seen last year, it said on Tuesday.

“We plan to return to an active dividend policy for 2013 and the following years,” Chief Executive Wolf Schumacher told Reuters at the Expo Real property conference.

Schumacher, who had already raised the prospect of resuming dividend payments earlier this year, said developments over the first nine months increased his confidence of achieving that goal.

Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Peter Dinkloh

