BRIEF-Aarhus Elite conducts rights issue of up to 279 mln B-shares to existing shareholders
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 21, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aarhus Elite conducts rights issue of up to 279 mln B-shares to existing shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Aarhus Elite A/S

* Is now conducting a rights issue to existing shareholders

* Offers up to 279,332,388 B-shares at nominal value 0.25 Danish crowns per share, corresponding to 69,833,097 crowns

* New B-shares are subscribed at 0.30 crowns per share

* Says subscription period runs from Nov. 27, 2014 to Dec. 10, 2014

* Says gross proceeds from the offering are expected to amount up to 83.8 million crowns at full subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

