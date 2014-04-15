CORRECTED-Aaron's acquires Progressive Finance Holdings for $700 mln

(Corrects first paragraph to say “Aaron’s said it bought Progressive Finance Holdings”, not “will buy”)

April 15 (Reuters) - Aaron’s Inc, a rent-to-own furniture and electronics retailer, said it bought Progressive Finance Holdings LLC from private equity firm Summit Partners for about $700 million in cash.

Aaron’s said it expects the deal to add to its cash earnings per share from 2014.

Progressive provides web-based lease-to-own financing programs for retailers. The company services more than 5,500 retailers in the United States.