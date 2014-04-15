FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Aaron's acquires Progressive Finance Holdings for $700 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Aaron's acquires Progressive Finance Holdings for $700 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say “Aaron’s said it bought Progressive Finance Holdings”, not “will buy”)

April 15 (Reuters) - Aaron’s Inc, a rent-to-own furniture and electronics retailer, said it bought Progressive Finance Holdings LLC from private equity firm Summit Partners for about $700 million in cash.

Aaron’s said it expects the deal to add to its cash earnings per share from 2014.

Progressive provides web-based lease-to-own financing programs for retailers. The company services more than 5,500 retailers in the United States. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.