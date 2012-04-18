FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Aastra Technologies profit up on lower costs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Aastra Technologies profit up on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Business communications company Aastra Technologies Ltd posted a jump in quarterly profit on lower research and development costs.

January-March profit rose to C$2 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, from C$200,000, or 1 Canadian cent per share, last year.

Sales fell 9.5 percent to C$147.3 million, the company said in a statement.

R&D costs fell 14 percent to C$14.9 million.

Aastra’s shares, which have risen more than a third in the past three months, closed at C$21.70 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.