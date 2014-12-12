FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ab-Biotics announces positive results of clinical study with I3.1 probiotic formula for irritable bowel syndrome
#Healthcare
December 12, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ab-Biotics announces positive results of clinical study with I3.1 probiotic formula for irritable bowel syndrome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ab-Biotics SA :

* Announces positive results of a clinical study with its I3.1 probiotic formula for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treatment

* Says the study shows in patients treated with the probiotic formula improvement of the quality of life index-twice the number of placebo group

* Says the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial used as primary efficacy measure quality of life questionnaire for patients with IBS (IBS-QoL) Source text: bit.ly/1GstJ7a Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
