BRIEF-Ab-Biotics signs deal with Beijing E-Biotics for development of its probiotics in international markets
#Healthcare
November 18, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ab-Biotics signs deal with Beijing E-Biotics for development of its probiotics in international markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ab-Biotics SA :

* Says signs deal with Chinese Beijing E-Biotics for development and marketing of its probiotics in international markets

* Says deal involves introduction of Ab-Biotics’ probiotics developed by Beijing E-Biotics in international markets

* Says deal involves collaboration in development of new probiotics for Ab-Biotics’ pipeline

* Says deal also concerns implementation of clinical trials in China with products of Ab-Biotics Source text: bit.ly/1wRKdR6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
