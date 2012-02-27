UPDATE 2-AB Foods profit growth driven by Primark and sugar

* AB Foods sees half year operating profits growing

* Sees Primark like-for-like H1 sales up 2 percent

* Sees no slowdown in Primark, Spain strong

* Says sugar sees exceptionally strong performance

* Shares fall 1.7 percent in early trade

By David Jones

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Primark-owner Associated British Foods expects growth in its half year profits to be driven by its discount fashion chain, which has gained as under-pressure British shoppers seek out bargain prices, and by a strong performance from sugar.

Western European shoppers have cut back on spending as unemployment has risen and wage rises stagnate, but Primark which earns a third of the group’s profits, has faired better than most with its offer of cheap chic along the high street.

Primark’s closely-watched like-for-like sales growth in its first half slowed to 2 percent, slightly below both a consensus and a previous year’s performance of 3 percent, while its 20-plus stores in Spain saw like-for-likes up around 5 percent.

“Primark performed strongly and well head of the high street, we are certainly not flagging a slowdown. After a slow start we had a cracking Christmas and then good like-for-likes in the New Year,” Finance Director John Bason told Reuters on Monday after the group issued a trading statement.

The 232-strong chain is expected to see overall sales 15 percent ahead and operating margins lower, reflecting the impact of higher cotton prices. But these have fallen from last year’s highs and analysts expect flat margin for the year.

Earlier this month, official data showed British retail sales rose unexpectedly in January. That data, a string of strong business surveys and some stabilisation in the labour market had raised hopes of recovery in 2012. .

The majority of Primark’s stores are in Britain and Ireland, but those in continental Europe such as Spain, the Netherlands and Germany performed well, and Bason said even those in crisis-hit Spain were trading in “really good positive territory”.

The group, which also owns Silver Spoon sugar and Twinings tea, said on Monday its half year results to March 3 will be in line with its expectations, with adjusted operating profits ahead of last year and earnings a little ahead. The half-year results will be published on April 24.

Bason expected the group to do better in its second half as there was no risk to the sugar crop which was already in the silo, Primark’s margin decline would not be repeated and a grocery rationalisation would only be in its first half.

The group’s shares, 55 percent owned by the family of Chief Executive George Weston, slipped 1.7 percent to 1,198 pence by 0941 GMT after a near-14 percent rise in the last two months.

“The big picture remains unchanged in our eyes: rampant sugar, resilient Primark and stuttering grocery and ingredients,” said analyst Martin Deboo at Investec Securities.

Graham Jones at house broker Panmure Gordon said the group was on track to deliver strong full-year growth, and he looks for a 2.1 percent rise in earnings per share in the first half to 33.6p, and a 14 percent increase for the year to 84.3p.

The group said sugar profits are seen substantially ahead of last year, driven by a strong rise in the UK, improvements in Spain and a better performance from majority owned Illovo in Africa. All were helped by higher sugar prices.

Grocery profits are expected to be substantially lower after a 25 million pound ($39.6 million) restructuring charge to close two smaller bakeries in the UK and a move to improve productivity at its Australian meat operations.