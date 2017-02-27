European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.
The firm said on Monday it still expected progress in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share in its 2016-17 year.
AB Foods made adjusted operating profit of 1.12 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) in 2015-16, with adjusted earnings per share of 106.2 pence.
For its half year to March 4 the group forecast "excellent progress" in adjusted operating profit and adjusted EPS.
It said first-half sales at Primark were expected to be 11 percent ahead of last year at constant currency, driven by increased retail selling space, and 21 percent ahead at actual exchange rates. ($1 = 0.8057 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON, March 7 Britain's top equity index steadied at the close on Tuesday, with negative share moves seen by a string of firms following their poor earnings updates offsetting gains in some firms that advanced on the back of a weaker pound.
BERLIN, March 7 U.S. President Donald Trump's move to revise a travel ban on citizens of certain Muslim-majority countries will not lessen its impact on tourism, the head of the UN World Tourism Organization said.