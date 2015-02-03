FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB Foods takes $147m writedown on Vivergo Fuels venture
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

AB Foods takes $147m writedown on Vivergo Fuels venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said it would write down the value of its investment in Vivergo Fuels Ltd by 98 million pounds ($147 million) due to falling crude oil and bioethanol prices and the further weakening of the euro against sterling.

Vivergo Fuels owns and operates one of Europe’s largest bioethanol plants in England, producing motor fuel derived from plants. The company is a joint venture between AB Foods, BP and DuPont.

AB Foods, which runs discount retail chain Primark as well as sugar and agriculture businesses, said on Tuesday the 98 million pound non-cash exceptional charge would be included in its interim results for the 24 weeks to Feb. 28.

$1 = 0.6656 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.