Primark owner AB Foods year earnings rise 6 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 4, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Primark owner AB Foods year earnings rise 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods posted a 6 percent rise in full year earnings, with strong performances from the group’s Primark discount fashion chain and grocery division offseting the adverse impact of lower sugar prices.

The group said on Tuesday adjusted earnings per share were 104.1 pence in the year to Sept. 13, up from 98.9 pence in the same period last year.

AB Foods had said in September full year earnings would be ahead of the previous year.

Group revenue fell 3 percent to 12.9 billion pounds ($20.64 billion) while adjusted profit before tax increased 2 percent to 1.11 billion pounds. The dividend rose 6 percent to 34 pence.

The group reiterated that it expected a further large reduction in sugar profit in the 2014-15 year.

It said it expected a marginal decline in adjusted operating profit, with limited opportunity to grow adjusted EPS. (1 US dollar = 0.6251 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

