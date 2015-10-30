FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev raises outlook on sales of premium lagers
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

AB InBev raises outlook on sales of premium lagers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, raised its forecast for revenue this year on Friday due to higher than expected sales of its premium lagers

The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, which is planning to buy its nearest rival SABMiller, said it now believed revenue per hectolitre would grow ahead of inflation, having previously said it would grow in line.

The Belgium-based beer maker also said third-quarter core profit was $4.40 billion, an overall decline but a 9.6 percent increase excluding currency and scope changes. It was a little below the $4.43 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.