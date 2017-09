Oct 30 (Reuters) - AB Science SA :

* Announces positive preclinical results of studies on masitinib

* Findings showed that masitinib reduced stroke-related brain infarct size in animal model of stroke

* Masitinib may be recommended as appropriate candidate for further development of novel neuroprotective strategies, including in acute ischemic stroke Source text: bit.ly/1nTvNSc Further company coverage: