BRIEF-AB Science SA advances SYK kinase inhibitor into full preclinical development
November 28, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AB Science SA advances SYK kinase inhibitor into full preclinical development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - AB Science SA

* Ultra-Selective SYK Kinase Inhibitor advanced into full preclinical development

* Novel small molecule SYK Kinase Inhibitor is named AB8779

* Inhibition of SYK is considered to be good therapeutic strategy for B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

* Inhibition of SYK is considered to be good therapeutic strategy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (cll), asthma and rheumatoid arthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
