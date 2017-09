Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ab Science SA :

* Announces positive phase 2 clinical study data of Masitinib in second-line metastatic stomach cancer

* Announces positive results from phase 2 study with investigational drug Masitinib in patients with nonresectable, metastatic esophagogastric adenocarcinoma