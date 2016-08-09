ABA revises anti-discrimination, harassment rules for lawyers

The American Bar Association's policymakers on Monday voted to amend the group's ethics rules with language prohibiting discrimination and harassment in the practice of law.

The ABA's House of Delegates, which determines the association's policies, adopted Resolution 109, which adds language to the current professional misconduct rule barring behavior a lawyer knows or reasonably should know is harassment or discrimination.

