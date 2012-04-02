FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Abacus Mining initiates strategic review
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 2, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Abacus Mining initiates strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp said it will explore strategic alternatives including a merger or a sale and evaluate the value attributable to the company from its joint venture Ajax copper-gold project in British Columbia.

Abacus’s joint venture partner KGHM Polska Miedz SA said it was exercising its option to raise its stake in Ajax to 80 percent for $30 million.

Shares of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Abacus closed at 28.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.