a year ago
Spain's Abanca sells $1.55 billion of bad loans
June 13, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Spain's Abanca sells $1.55 billion of bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Abanca said on Monday it had sold a portfolio of bad loans without mortgage collateral worth 1.38 billion euros ($1.55 billion) to debt collection specialist EOS Spain.

Abanca, based in the northwestern region of Galicia, said in a statement that the deal would have a positive impact on its solvency levels since it had already provisioned the loans.

The bank, formerly known as NCG Banco, said it was looking at similar deals to get rid of non-strategic assets and focus on lending to businesses and households. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
