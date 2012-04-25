FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia's Abanka eyes 50 mln euro share issue
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Slovenia's Abanka eyes 50 mln euro share issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 25 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s third-largest bank Abanka Vipa plans to issue new shares worth up to 50 million euros ($66 million) which will almost double its share capital, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will issue up to 7.14 million new shares at 7 euros each to boost its capital strength. The privately owned bank, in which the state has a minority stake, has 7.2 million shares at present. Shareholders will vote on the plan in May.

Abanka posted a group net loss of 109.7 million euros in 2011, due to non-performing loans to local companies, sliding from a profit of 3 million euros in 2010.

Its shares were unchanged at 9 euros by 0955 GMT in slow trade, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.6 percent.

Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) which ended 2011 in a loss for the third year in a row, has said it needs a capital increase of 400 million euros by the end of June, to meet European Banking Authority rules.

The second-largest bank, majority state-owned Nova KBM , which posted a loss of 83.7 million euros in 2011, needs 100 million euros of fresh capital this year, the Finance daily reported on Wednesday.

NKBM was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.7574 euros Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Hulmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.