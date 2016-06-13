ABB poaches Siemens exec in shake-up at robotics division

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd poached a Siemens executive as it shakes up its automation division, where profit margins have shrunk amid sluggish demand for the unit's motors, drives and factory robots.

ABB named Sami Atiya as head of the Discrete Automation and Motion Division and relegated its former boss, Pekka Tiitinen, to head of the country's Finland operations, the Swiss engineering company said in a statement on Monday.

Atiya worked at Siemens for 18 years, since 2011 as CEO of the Mobility and Logistics division. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)