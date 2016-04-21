FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB shareholders elect Curado to board member despite opposition
April 21, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

ABB shareholders elect Curado to board member despite opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Swiss electrical engineering group ABB elected Brazilian executive Frederico Fleury Curado to the board of directors on Thursday despite opposition from three shareholder advisory firms.

Curado, chief executive at Brazilian planemaker Embraer and a director at two other listed companies, won 64.5 percent support with just over 37 percent opposed and around 0.5 percent abstaining, Chairman Peter Voser said at the annual meeting.

Institutional Shareholder Services, Ethos and Glass Lewis, which provide corporate governance research and proxy voting services to institutional investors, had said Curado would be stretched too thin if he joined ABB’s board. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

