ABB says cancellation of 100 million repurchased shares completed

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - ABB on Friday said it had completed the cancellation of 100 million repurchased shares agreed earlier this year. "Based on the approved capital reduction at the Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2016 and following the required waiting period, 100,000,000 shares of the company repurchased under the share buyback program were cancelled earlier this month," the Zurich-based power and automation company said in a statement.

Following the cancellation, the total number of ABB issued shares was 2,214,743,264. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)