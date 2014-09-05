FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss ABB, China's BYD form alliance in energy storage
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 5, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss ABB, China's BYD form alliance in energy storage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Swiss automation technology group ABB said it had formed an alliance with China’s BYD to develop energy storage as it looks to find new ways to charge electric vehicles and boost usage of renewable energy sources.

ABB said in a statement on Friday that the collaboration would focus on grid-connected energy storage, micro-grid applications, solar energy and marine applications, but didn’t give any financial details of the partnership.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Joseph Radford

