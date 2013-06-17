ABB names new CEO to replace departing Hogan

ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - ABB said on Monday Ulrich Spiesshofer, currently head of the company’s discrete automation and motion division, will replace departing Chief Executive Joe Hogan, taking up the role on September 15.

In a surprise announcement last month Hogan, 56, said he would step down as head of the world’s biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids for personal reasons after nearly five years in the post.

Spiesshofer joined ABB’s executive committee in 2005 and has led the automation and motion division since 2009.