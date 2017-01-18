FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB CEO says preparing for market return later in 2017 - CNBC
January 18, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 7 months ago

ABB CEO says preparing for market return later in 2017 - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Power and industrial automation maker ABB sees 2017 as a transitional year with growth picking up in 2018 in the energy sector, Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

"Global markets continue to be characterised by high levels of uncertainty we don't know yet how Brexit will come out," Spiesshofer said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"There is a lot of uncertainty that will have a subdued effect on the markets, we are .. preparing for a market return later on in 2017," Spiesshofer said.

Reporting by John Revill

