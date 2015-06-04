FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-ABB shares jump on activist investor Cevian's stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from Cevian and ABB)

ZURICH/STOCKHOLM, June 4 (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian has a stake of more than 3 percent in ABB, the Swiss engineering group said on Thursday, sending its shares to their highest in more than six months.

Cevian has grown rapidly to become one of Europe’s biggest activist investors, often by agitating for change at the companies it puts money into, including new management and asset sales.

Its portfolio includes Swedish truck maker Volvo, German Industrial group Thyssenkrupp, German engineering and services firm Bilfinger, Denmark’s Danske Bank and British security firm G4S.

“We welcome Cevian Capital II GP Limited investment in ABB and, as with all shareholders, appreciate the engagement and input,” Zurich-based ABB said in a statement on its website.

Cevian Capital managing partner Christer Gardell told Reuters: “We think ABB is a good company where we see a large value potential.”

Gardell declined to make further comments on Cevian’s plans with regard to ABB. A spokeswoman for ABB declined to comment.

ABB’s shares rose by as much as 4 percent following the announcement, to their highest since Nov. 28. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Johannes Hellstrom.; Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber.; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
