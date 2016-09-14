(Recasts with Artisan Partners interview)
By John Revill and Michael Flaherty
ZURICH/NEW YORK, Sept 14 Pressure on ABB Group
to turn around its performance grew on Wednesday, as
another investor said the Swedish-Swiss conglomerate should
separate one of its divisions.
Artisan Partners' call for ABB to spin off the Power Grids
arm echoed the view of Cevian Capital, a European-focused
activist investor that announced its own push for the separation
on Tuesday.
Cevian's ABB stake has grown to 6.2 percent, according to a
U.S. regulatory filing on Wednesday. Cevian is ABB's
second-largest shareholder, Thomson Reuters data show, while
Artisan is now the fourth largest.
Artisan told Reuters that it too wants the Power Grids
spinoff, which would help ABB boost its profit margins. ABB is
currently conducting a strategic review, the results of which
will be revealed next month.
"We think that the review that they're doing with this asset
is just one of the things the company can do to streamline the
business," said Artisan Managing Director David Samra, who is a
portfolio manager at the fund. "We view this as a first step in
creating a much more focused organization."
Samra said the fund is not working in conjunction with
Cevian and that ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer has been open in
considering all options regarding the structure of ABB. ABB's
board, however, has been less open, Samra added.
"The board has been less forthcoming," he said. "It's been
very difficult to get a clear sense of direction from them."
ABB's stock price has risen 19 percent since last year.
Shares of Siemens AG, which ABB lists as a competitor in its
annual report, have fared slightly better in that time, rising
20 percent. ABB's market capitalization is around $48 billion.
On Tuesday, Cevian said ABB spinning off its Power Grids
division as a separate business with its own share market
listing would increase the value of investors' holdings by more
than 60 percent.
ABB is due to give an update about the business and its
strategic review on Oct. 4.
Analysts have said they expect ABB to hang on to the
business, which makes transformers, with Goldman Sachs saying in
a note on Wednesday that it saw limited value creation from a
separation.
"All options are being considered in our strategic review of
the Power Grids business and, as we have previously said, we
will give an update at our Capital Markets Day on Oct 4," an ABB
spokesman said.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle; Editing by Will Dunham)