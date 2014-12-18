FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB nominates Peter Voser as chairman to succeed Hubertus von Gruenberg
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 18, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

ABB nominates Peter Voser as chairman to succeed Hubertus von Gruenberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Swiss engineer ABB said on Thursday its board of directors had nominated Peter Voser to succeed Hubertus von Gruenberg as its chairman, who has decided not to stand for re-election at its annual shareholder meeting next year.

“I am honored to be nominated as chairman of the board and look forward to working with ABB’s CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer, his executive team and the board of directors to drive accelerated sustainable value creation through the implementation of the recently announced Next Level strategy,” Voser said in a statement.

Voser, a Swiss citizen and not currently on the ABB board, was chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell from 2009 to 2013. Between 2002 and 2004 he was ABB’s chief financial officer.

Michael Treschow, chairman of the governance and nomination committee, has also decided not to stand for re-election to ABB’s board at its annual general meeting on April 30, the company said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.