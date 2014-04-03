FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switzerland's ABB to invest $300 mln on production plant in China
#Honda Motor Co
April 3, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Switzerland's ABB to invest $300 mln on production plant in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 3 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB plans to invest $300 million over the next five years to set up a production hub for power products in the coastal city of Xiamen in southeast China.

“This investment is a strong sign of confidence in China and Xiamen,” Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said on Thursday. “We continue to serve our Chinese customers with new technologies and products that were developed and made in China to improve energy efficiency and productivity.”

ABB generates the majority of its sales revenue in China from localised manufacturing. The Swiss group currently employs 19,000 people in the country across 109 cities.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
