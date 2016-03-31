ABB wins $250 mln order to link offshore wind farm to UK grid

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss technology group ABB has won an order worth more than $250 million from Danish energy company DONG Energy to deliver a high-voltage cable system connecting the Hornsea Project One offshore wind farm in the North Sea to Britain’s mainland grid, it said on Thursday.

Hornsea Project One will be the world’s largest offshore wind farms, capable of generating 1.2 gigawatts of energy, ABB said. It will supply undersea cable systems to help transmit power around 120 kms from the wind farm to the east coast of Britain. (Reporting by Michael Shields)